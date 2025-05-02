Jos Buttler achieves major IPL milestone, joins AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle in elite list Star Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler scripted history, completing 4000 runs in the IPL, becoming the third fastest player to do so in the tournament's history. He scored 64 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping GT post 224 runs in the first innings.

New Delhi:

Star England and Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler scripted history with yet another brilliant performance in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The 2022 champions took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 51 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The clash began with Titans coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a great start to the first innings as openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put in an excellent show. Gill amassed 76 runs, with Sudharsan adding 48 runs on the board.

After the openers’ onslaught, it was Jos Buttler who propelled GT to a high total. The star batter looked in excellent touch once more. In his knock, Buttler went on to cross 4000 IPL runs as well. In doing so, he became the third-fastest batter in IPL history to cross the milestone according to balls faced.

He sits in third place among the batters to score 4000 runs the fastest according to balls faced. He sits behind Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers on the list and ahead of star India batter Suryakumar Yadav.

In his innings, Buttler amassed 64 runs in 37 deliveries and had a huge hand in helping Gujarat cross the 200-run mark in the first innings of the game. Before the game, Buttler needed just 12 runs to reach the 4000-run mark before the game against Hyderabad and achieved the feat brilliantly with a good knock.

In the first innings of the game, thanks to the knocks by Sudharsan, Gill, Buttler, and a late push by Washington Sundar, GT posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings. Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets in the final over, helping SRH limit GT.

Fastest to 4,000 runs (by balls faced)

2,658 balls - Chris Gayle

2,658 balls - AB de Villiers

2,677 balls - Jos Buttler

2,714 balls- Suryakumar Yadav