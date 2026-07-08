Jofra Archer mocks flat tracks in India after commanding 125-run win in third T20I

New Delhi:

England fast bowler Jofra Archer feels bowling in English conditions is like a return to "normal" after bowling on "easy wickets and smaller boundaries" in India, particularly during the IPL.

Archer’s remarks came after England crushed India in their third T20I by 125 runs. He was ruthless with the ball, claiming three wickets for 29 runs in his three overs. His new-ball partner Josh Tongue registered four, conceding just 28 runs. The duo dominated the proceedings early on and resulted in India being restricted to just 76 runs.

In a post-match conference, Archer explained the difference between bowling in England and India. He also highlighted that the margin for error in England was a little bigger than in India, where the wickets are designed for the batters and the boundaries are relatively smaller.

“You try to bowl the ball straight on a good length. Whereas over there, because the wickets are so easy and the boundaries are so small, you have to be really, really particular. Here, I feel your margin for error is a little bit bigger,” Jofra said.

He also believed that a 200-run chase at Trent Bridge was much harder than a similar chase in the IPL, where such scores are considered the norm and contrasted the two playing situations. “At the IPL, sometimes 200 isn't safe. With 200 on the board on that wicket, I don't want to say we were confident, but I felt it would have taken a really special innings to chase it down,” he said.

Archer vs Sooryavanshi rivalry

One of the highlights of the series has been the rivalry between Sooryavanshi and Archer, who were teammates at Rajasthan Royals. Notably, the 15-year-old in his international debut had played a six on his first ball by Archer in Manchester. At Trent Bridge, however, the ace pacer responded by taking the teen out for just 13 runs.

“Well, yeah, I think it's even now. But we've got another two games left and it could go either way, so may the best man win,” the 31-year-old said.

The fourth of the five-match series is scheduled for Thursday, July 9. It will be played in Bristol. India would be determined for a better batting show, after being hammered in the previous game.

(This article is written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV).