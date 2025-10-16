Joe Root can average over 150 in Ashes, says Steve Harmison Joe Root, still chasing a maiden century in Australia, is under the spotlight ahead of the Ashes. Steve Harmison backs him for a career-defining series and predicts a 3-1 win for England, calling the current squad fearless and ready to challenge Australia.

London:

As England gear up for their much-anticipated Ashes tour in Australia, all eyes are on Joe Root, the world’s number one-ranked Test batter. Root, who stands as the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history after Sachin Tendulkar, faces the unique challenge of performing on Australian soil, where he has yet to score a century or secure a win in 14 Tests. Despite his exceptional record at home against Australia, the conditions down under have consistently proven difficult for him, adding pressure to his role as the linchpin of England’s batting lineup.

Root has demonstrated his class repeatedly in English conditions, registering four centuries against Australia at home. However, the fast pitches and hostile bowling attacks in Australia have remained a hurdle. This tour presents him with an opportunity not only to break that century drought but also to solidify his status as one of the greats of the game by closing the gap on Tendulkar’s all-time run tally.

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison is confident that Root is ready to rise to the occasion. He believes the batter’s current form and mindset are set for a breakthrough series.

“People have been telling me for two years that Joe Root is coming over to Australia to average 50. He’s not. I think he’s coming over to average 150. I really do,’’ Harmison was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Harmison expects England to win 3-1

Harmison also expressed faith in the England team’s chances against Australia. He pointed to England’s fearless young players and the absence of key Australian stars as factors that could tilt the series in England’s favour.

“I am backing England, maybe like 3-1 to come to Australia and sledge Australia and Joe Root to have the best series he has had for a long time. I am that confident England will win. Where Joe is at with his mentality and the fact that Cummins is out, I mean Joe is vulnerable the first 15 to 20 balls in Australian conditions, but after that he just keeps accumulating. England doesn’t fear Australia. I don’t think there’s a fear in the world anymore, the way the young players go,” he added.