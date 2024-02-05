Joe Root achieves special career milestone despite scoring only 16 runs in second innings

Monday, February 05, 2024
     
Former England captain Joe Root came out to bat after Ollie Pope was dismissed. But he looked in some hurry playing his shots of every other delivery getting out on 16 runs off 10 balls. But he reached the milestone during his short stay at the crease.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2024 12:55 IST
Joe Root, IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

England needed 332 runs to win at the start of the fourth day of the second Test against in Vizag on Monday (February 5). They had nine wickets in hand and given their attacking approach, it was very much possible. It was not  surprise that they were going for the chase and weren't being defensive even on the third day. Joe Root had a massive role to play in the chase just like he had done around 18 months ago at home against the same team chasing 378 runs.

But this time around, the former England skipper was injured and hadn't taken the field for the major part of the third day. But he came out to bat at the fall of third wicket and took the attack to the opposition reverse sweeping his first ball for four stunning Ravichandran Ashwin. He continued playing shots coming down the ground and raced to 16 off just nine balls. But the 10th ball prove to be his undoing as he top-edged one off Ashwin to go back to the pavilion.

But during his 10-ball stay, Root achieved a major career milestone completing 1000 Test runs in India becoming the fifth visiting batter to score as many runs. Clive Lloyd is on top in this aspect amassing 1359 runs in the format in India in 22 innings. India is considered one of the toughest places to score runs especially for the players from SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries and Root has certainly defied the odds with his exceptional batting over the years.

Most runs by a visiting batter in India in Tests

Player Runs
Clive Lloyd (West Indies) 1359
Alastair Cook (England) 1235
Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) 1042
Matthew Hayden (Australia) 1027
Joe Root (England) 1004

Apart from Root and Lloyd, the other overseas batters to score 1000 runs or more in India in Tests are Matthew Hayden, Gordon Greenidge and Alastair Cook. Cook was the first England batter to reach the milestone and also the last captain to win a Test series in India back in 2012.

