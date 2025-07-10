Jasprit Bumrah vs Jofra Archer: Statistical comparison after 13 Test matches It will be Jasprit Bumrah vs Jofra Archer at Lord's from July 10 as India and England look to take a lead in the five-match Test series. The two bowling behemoths are up against each other for the first time since 2021. Let us have a look at their stats comparison:

The third Test between India and England will commence on July 10 at the iconic Lord's and the two icons - Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer - will also lock horns against each other in Test cricket for the first time since 2021. While Bumrah rested in the second Test at Edgbaston, Archer is making a comeback to the format after last playing in February 2021, also against India in Ahmedabad. Archer had started his career with a bang and at the same time, Bumrah has come a long way since then to become the spearhead of the bowling. On that note, let us have a look at the stats comparison between the two bowlers after 13 Test matches:

Bumrah vs Archer: Who has most wickets after 13 Tests?

Bumrah has won this battle comfortably, having picked 63 wickets after 13 Test matches in his career, while Archer has accounted for only 42 wickets in as many matches. On expected lines, Bumrah's bowling average of 20.34 is also much better than Archer's 31.04. Bumrah bowled more overs compared to Archer in this period as well, sending down 478.3 overs and bowling a staggering 115 maidens. Meanwhile, his England counterpart bowled 434.5 overs and delivered 95 maidens.

Bumrah vs Archer: Who performed better against Australia?

India and England both play a lot of Test matches against Australia. Interestingly, the battle is very close in this aspect, with Archer picking up 22 wickets in eight innings against Australia. On the other hand, Bumrah also did extremely well, accounting for 21 scalps against the Aussies in eight innings.

Bumrah vs Archer: Who picked up more five-wicket hauls?

Both Bumrah and Archer got a chance to bowl in helpful conditions and they enjoyed dominating the opposition batters. Archer has picked up three five-wicket hauls so far - two against Australia and one against South Africa. Meanwhile, Bumrah picked up five-wicket hauls a stunning five times in his first 13 Test matches - two against the West Indies and one each against Australia, England and South Africa.

Bumrah vs Archer: Performance away from home

In this case, Jasprit Bumrah is way ahead of his England counterpart as he played all of his 13 Test matches at the start of his career away from home and picked 63 wickets at an average of 20.34. As for Archer, he accounted for 30 scalps in eight Tests at home and only 12 wickets in five Tests away. His average is very poor, 41.5 out of England and a strike rate of 76.5 proves Archer is yet to prove his mettle away from home.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Jofra Archer Stats comparison after 13 Tests

Players Innings Overs Maidens Wickets Average Economy Strike Rate Five-wicket hauls Jasprit Bumrah 26 478.3 115 63 20.34 2.67 45.5 5 Jofra Archer 24 434.5 95 42 31.04 2.99 62.1 3

