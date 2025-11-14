Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Mohammed Shami with five-wicket haul vs South Africa as India dominate Day 1 Jasprit Bumrah was the star for India in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He picked up a five-wicket haul, leading South Africa's demolition to just 159 runs after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kolkata:

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on the opening day of the Test match against South Africa, dismantling the visitors for just 159 runs in the first innings. He registered his 16th five-wicket haul in just 51 Tests of his career, even as India batted very cautiously to lose one wicket in 20 overs, finishing with 37 runs on the board at stumps. With this five-wicket haul, Bumrah went past Shami on the list of bowlers to pick most wickets for India in Tests.

Earlier in the day, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. They started briskly with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton finding boundaries regularly in the first 10 overs. They added 57 runs for the opening wicket before Bumrah castled Rickelton in the 11th over and that started the procession of wickets.

Fast bowlers with most wickets for India in Tests

Players Wickets Kapil Dev 434 Ishant Sharma 311 Zaheer Khan 311 Javagal Srinath 236 Jasprit Bumrah 231 Mohammed Shami 229

Soon Markram followed and then skipper Temba Bavuma was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. At 71/3, India had already staged a brilliant comeback, but then, Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder weathered the storm for around 14 overs with a 43-run partnership.

Kuldeep Yadav broke the stand when the score was 114 and then South Africa collapsed with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading their demolition.

Bumrah-Siraj duo runs through SA lower-middle order

Once the partnership between De Zorzi and Mulder was broken with the latter's wicket, Bumrah and Siraj came back to leave South Africa deflated. While Bumrah sent back De Zorzi, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, Siraj dismissed Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen. Axar Patel also chipped in with Corbin Bosch's wicket, trapping him plumb in front of the stumps. Bumrah was the best bowler for India, returning with the magical figures of 5/27 as South Africa batted for 55 overs to muster only 159 runs before getting bowled out.

In response, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early with Jansen castling him for just 12 runs. Washington Sundar walked out to bat at number three, for the fifth time in his first-class career, and batted cautiously alongside KL Rahul as run-scoring proved to be extremely tough at the Eden Gardens. India finished the day at 37/1 after 20 overs as only 75 overs of play was possible on the day. The umpires stopped play due to bad light around 4:30 PM IST.

The opening day has belonged entirely to India, but they will have to bat well to take a substantial lead in the first innings. The first session on the second day will be crucial for both teams as the visitors will be eager to pick quite a few wickets in the first hour of play.