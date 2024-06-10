Jasprit Bumrah stuns Pakistan as India successfully defend joint-lowest total in T20 World Cup history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah celebrating in the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on June 9, 2024

Indian cricket team pulled off a thrilling six-run win to beat Pakistan in the 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday, June 9. India were bowled out to 119, their lowest-ever total against Pakistan, but bowlers produced impressive spells to record a memorable win at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Once again bowlers proved their superiority on New York's drop-in pitch with batters from both teams struggling for big scores. India were bowled out for the first time in their 13 T20I encounters against Pakistan but Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya delivered match-winning spells in the closing stages to restrict Babar Azam's side to 113/7 in 20 overs.

Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 runs off 18 and Axar Patel scored 20 runs as India struggled against Pakistan's impressive bowling attack. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked three wickets each and Mohammad Amir bagged two for Pakistan.

Pakistan started comparatively well with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam adding 26 runs for the first wicket as India managed to claim just one wicket in the first ten overs. But Jasprit Bumrah proved his dominance with three wickets while conceding just 14 runs and Hardik Pandya bagged two for 24 to help India defend the joint-lowest total in the tournament history.

A win further helped India regain a lead in the Group A points table with four points in two matches with an amazing net run rate of 1.455. The United States of America slipped to the second position with four points while the Pakistani side now faces an early elimination with two defeats in their opening two matches.

India will next face the co-hosts USA in New York on June 12 in a battle for the top spot in Group A while Pakistan will seek their first win of the tournament against Canada at the same venue on June 11.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.