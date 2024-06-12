Jasprit Bumrah jumps 42 places in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings after match-winning spell against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah in action against Pakistan.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has benefitted from his masterclass that helped the Men in Blue sink Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in New York. The right-arm pacer has registered a huge jump of 42 places in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Bumrah, 30, is now 69th in the ICC T20I bowling rankings and promises to rise more as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup continues to roll on.

His pace-bowling partner, Mohammed Siraj, has also jumped 19 places to 68 after recording a miserly spell against Ireland 3-0-13-1. Though Siraj, 30, went wicketless in the game against Pakistan, he conceded just 19 runs in his four overs at an impressive economy rate of 4.75.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah has also hopped 21 places and now finds himself on 44. While Naseem took just a solitary wicket in the match against the USA, he bagged figures of 3/21 against India and claimed the big wickets of Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube.

The former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi also jumped to 20 places after recording impressive figures of 2/16 during Afghanistan's maiden T20I win over New Zealand. The No. 1 ranked T20I allrounder in the world, Nabi, is occupying the 54th spot in the T20I bowling ranking.

As far as the top ten is concerned, Adil Rashid is still at the top with 707 ratings. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is still second on the list.

The Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan is the new number three followed by Anrich Nortje. Rashid is the beneficiary of his match-winning performance (4/17) against New Zealand whereas Nortje has reaped the rewards of his scorching spell of fast bowling in the marquee ICC tournament.

Nortje has claimed eight wickets in the ongoing edition and is the joint-second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets alongside Australia's Adam Zampa (eight wickets).