IPL 2020 MI vs DC: We broke title jinx, says Jasprit Bumrah after MI crowned champions

Mumbai Indians’ star bowler Jasprit Bumrah might have missed out on a purple cap after failing to pick a wicket on the final day. However, being economical with 28 runs in four overs, especially in the deaths meant Delhi Capitals couldn’t pose a big challenge to the mighty Mumbai Indians in a comfortable five-wicket win in the marquee clash of IPl 2020.

His overall contributions in the tournament with 27 wickets in 15 games showed how he stepped up especially with Lasith Malinga missing, owing to personal reasons.

Speaking after winning the title, the senior pacer expressed happiness on the success and said it was important for them to break the jinx of them not winning consecutive titles,” he said,

“Very happy, we have worked hard, we started preparing before others, we worked through process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years.

The pacer added that the trophy will certainly bring a lot of smile on fans’ faces back home after enduring the COVID-19 pandemic for months.

“It means a great deal, the pandemic has been such a shock, we are just grateful to come back and play cricket, something we love. We are just happy we could bring back some smiles to the people back home, it's been a tough few months,” he said.

Speaking of his performance throughout the year, Bumrah said: “From the first game, I feltmy rhythm was up, when I bowled the super over here, I felt I could execute against AB and Virat. Since then, my confidence went up, I just wanted to keep things simple and repeat the basics every time.”

