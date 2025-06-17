Jasprit Bumrah explains reason behind opting out of captaincy race Jasprit Bumrah has explained the reason behind opting out of the Test captaincy race. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, he led the team in Australia, but the pacer noted that he won't be available for all the matches in England and so, opted out of the race.

London:

After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, there were doubts about who could take over the leadership baton. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were the front-runners, but the team management and the selection committee eventually backed Gill for the role. His first assignment will be a five-match away tour against England, starting June 20.

Ahead of the marquee series, ace pacer Bumrah clarified that he opted out of the captaincy race even before Rohit and Virat retired. Explaining the reason behind it, Bumrah noted that he won’t be available for all the Test matches and for the same reason, it isn’t ideal for him to take over the leadership role. The 31-year-old added that he discussed his back injury with BCCI, and after which, he concluded on the decision not to pursue captaincy.

“Before Rohit & Virat retired, during the IPL, I had spoken to BCCI. I have discussed about workload going forward in a five-match Test series. I have spoken to the people who have managed my back, the surgeon as well, who always told me how smart I have to be about the workload,” Bumrah said in an interview with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports.

Not ideal when someone is leading for 3 tests: Bumrah

“Then I came to conclusion that we have to be a little more smart, then I called the BCCI that I don't want to be looked at the leadership role because I won't be able to play all the Test matches, coming a five-Test series. BCCI was looking at me for the leadership role but I have to say no to them because it's not ideal when someone is leading for 3 tests then some other have to lead rest of the tests so it's not fair for the team as I wanted to put team first,” he added.

As the team management has indicated, Bumrah will be playing only three Test matches in the upcoming series against England. However, it hasn’t been decided which three games the cricketer would feature in. Newly appointed captain Gill noted that the decision will be taken after looking at the surfaces and the probability of rain.

