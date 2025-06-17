Angelo Mathews chases Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar's records in elite lists in his farewell Test Angelo Mathews is playing his final Test match for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in Galle, which began on Tuesday, June 17, with the visitors opting to bat first. Mathews has an opportunity to break a few records as he plays his last in the whites.

Galle:

Angelo Mathews is playing his final Test for Sri Lanka as the home team took the field against Bangladesh in Galle on Tuesday, June 17. Mathews reckoned that the team not having to play a Test match for the whole year after this series played a huge part in his decision-making. However, since this Test marked the commencement of the new cycle, Mathews and Sri Lanka will be keen to make a good start and get a winning farewell from the format.

Mathews is nearing the legends of the game in a couple of interesting run-scoring lists and if the pitch behaves as it has on the first day, the former Sri Lankan captain might just be able to cross the bridge. Mathews has 4,323 runs to his name in Tests at home and should he score 14 more, he will surpass Virat Kohli (4,336) on the list. A total of 34 will take him past Geoff Boycott's tally on the same list.

As far as the list of batters with the most runs against Bangladesh in Tests is concerned, Mathews finds himself a bit lower on the ladder with 720 runs but he has Sachin Tendulkar in his sight with 820 runs on the board. A century, 101 runs to be exact, would be all he needs to go past the Master Blaster on that list.

Even though Mathews will still be available in white-ball cricket for Sri Lanka, he will have a golden opportunity to break the record(s) of a legend or two. Mathews has aggregated 15,499 runs in international cricket for Sri Lanka. 95 runs in Galle will help him leapfrog former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on the list and 147 will lead to him surpassing Aravinda de Silva, his compatriot and World Cup-winning captain for Sri Lanka. However, even if he doesn't get that many, Mathews definitely will get closer to beating him.

For Sri Lanka, it will be a huge challenge to find replacements for Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews together as they undergo transition in Tests, a decade after the retirements of the legends Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.

As for the match, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front as the visitors consolidated after losing three wickets cheaply.