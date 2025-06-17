Smriti Mandhana becomes World No.1 ODI batter after six years, Laura Wolvaardt drops down For the first time after 2019, Smriti Mandhana has become the World No.1 ODI batter, replacing South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt at the top. Mandhana scored a century in her last ODI appearance in early May, while Wolvaardt has not been in strong form recently.

New Delhi:

After a gap of six years, India star batter Smriti Mandhana is back as the World No.1 ODI batter. Mandhana is not in action in recent times and scored a century in her last ODI game in a tri-series final against Sri Lanka in early May that also featured South Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt dropped a place to joint second alongside Nat Sciver Brunt, following her below-par performances in the recent matches. Wolvaardt is averaging 28.20 in her five ODI matches this year and has a top score of 43. She is currently in action during the white-ball tour to the West Indies and has scores of 27 and 28 in the first two ODI matches.

Amy Jones fourth, Ellyse Perry fifth

Mandhana has 727 rating points, while Wolvaardt and Sciver-Brunt have joint ratings of 719. England wicketkeeper batter Amy Jones is fourth with 689 ratings, while Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry rounds off the top five with 684 ratings.

Meanwhile, in the bowler's rankings, Marizanne Kapp dropped four places from fifth to ninth as Kim Garth, Alana King, Kate Cross and Hayley Matthews all gained one place each.

The top of the bowling chart remains the same with Sophie Ecclestone leading the chart with 747 ratings, followed by Ash Gardner (724), Megan Schutt (696) and Deepti Sharma (672) in the top four.

Coming to the all-rounders' rankings, there is no change in the top 10 with Ash Gardner leading the way with 470 rating points, followed by Hayley Matthews in second (432), Marizanne Kapp (391) in third, Deepti Sharma (353) in fourth and Amelia Kerr (338) in fifth.

Mandhana to be in action in a few days

Meanwhile, Mandhana will be in action in a few days' time as India will tour England for a white-ball series. India and England will play against each other in a five-match T20I series, starting from June 28, followed by the ODI series that begins from July 16.