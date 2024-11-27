Jasprit Bumrah earns career best rating to become No.1 Test bowler after heroics in Perth

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has earned career-best ratings to become the No.1 bowler in the world in Test cricket after his heroics in Perth against Australia earlier this week. Leading from the front, the India captain, only for the first Test, picked up eight wickets helping his team make a comeback after posting only 150 runs batting first.

Bumrah trumped Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood in the rankings to jump two places and become the best bowler in the rankings with 883 rating points. He instilled fear in Aussie batters' minds with a sensational opening spell on the first day and then in the dying stages on the third day to leave the hosts reeling.

He also won the player of the match award for his effort and has now been rewarded in the ICC Test rankings as well. However, Rabada has a great chance to reclaim his top spot as he will be in action in the first Test against Sri Lanka that commenced on November 27 at Kingemead in Durban. The South African bowler is 11 rating points behind Bumrah and the battle will continue for the next month as even the Indian fast bowler will play three Test matches in December down under.

Interestingly, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has jumped up a spot as well despite not playing in Perth and that is due to Australia captain Pat Cummins enduring a tough outing. He picked only three wickets at the expense of 153 runs across two innings. Cummins is at the sixth place now with 796 rating points.

Among other bowlers in the top 10, Ravindra Jadeja and Nathan Lyon have slipped a spot each for different reasons. While Jadeja didn't feature in India's XI in Perth, Lyon accounted for only a couple of wickets with the visiting batters taking the attack to him.

