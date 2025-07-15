James Vince breaks Virat Kohli's record as captain in T20 cricket, rises to No 2 on elite list England opener and T20 veteran James Vince continued to fire with the bat in the ongoing T20 Blast as he led Hampshire Hawks to a comprehensive win with an unbeaten 98 against Sussex Sharks. Vince, with the help of that knock, inched closer to the top spot on the list of an elite T20 record.

Southampton :

Virat Kohli is slipping down on the T20 run charts as captain, as for the second time in the same month, the former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper has seen someone from behind leapfrog him while he has 6,564 runs in 188 innings. After Faf du Plessis did it a couple of weeks ago during the Major League Cricket (MLC), Vince has followed in his footsteps as he has now attained the second place on the leaderboard following his unbeaten 98 for the Hampshire Hawks in the ongoing Vitality Blast against the Sussex Sharks.

Vince was now three runs ahead of Kohli on the list of captains with the most runs in T20 cricket, and with a couple of matches remaining before the knockouts in the Blast, the T20 veteran will be keen to surpass du Plessis and gain the No.1 spot. Vince has been terrific in the ongoing Blast, scoring 436 runs in 13 innings and would hope that it takes Hampshire close to a podium place this time around again.

Most runs as captain in T20 cricket

6634 - Faf du Plessis (in 203 innings)

6567 - James Vince (in 210 innings)

6564 - Virat Kohli (in 188 innings)

6283 - MS Dhoni (in 289 innings)

6064 - Rohit Sharma (in 224 innings)

Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma - the three stalwarts of Indian cricket not just in T20 cricket but across all formats as captains, now acquire the No. 3, 4 and 5 spots. While Kohli and Rohit are unlikely to add any runs to that list, Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, could still add to his tally.

The win against Sussex on Sunday helped the Hawks rise to the third spot on the table, but they will have to play the remaining games without their omnipresent all-rounder Liam Dawson, who earned a Test recall ahead of the fourth game against India.