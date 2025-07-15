King Charles III meets Shubman Gill's Indian men's and Harmanpreet Kaur's women's teams in London: WATCH Both the Indian men's and women's teams are currently in England for their respective series against the England sides. Meanwhile, King Charles III met both the Indian teams on tour to England.

New Delhi:

King Charles III met the Indian men's and women's cricket teams on tour to England at St. James's Palace in London. The King greeted the players of the visiting teams and shook hands with them.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, British Indian businessman Manoj Badale can be seen assisting Charles to meet the players. The King also talked to the players of both the men's and women's teams. Watch the videos here.

Charles also clicked a picture with both teams and their support staff members, including coaches. On meeting the King, India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "It was a very nice experience meeting King Charles III. This was our first time meeting him, and he was very friendly."

"We have been playing good cricket and we are getting a lot of opportunities to express ourselves," she added.

Meanwhile, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla also reflected on Charles' meeting with the Indian teams. "It was a very historic moment when King Charles III invited the Men's and Women's Indian Cricket teams. The players are very happy after meeting him...The King also asked me about the book that I gave him...He also asked me about the health of Indian Cricketer Akash Deep's sister," Shukla said.

"We had a discussion with the King regarding the Lord's test match...The King said that the dismissal of Mohammed Siraj was very unfortunate; otherwise, India could have won the match...The team has proved that they are fighters...We will win the series," Shukla said further.

The Indian men's and women's teams are currently in England for their respective tours. The men's team is facing the English men's side ina five-match Test series, while the women's team is locking horns against the Three Lions in a white-ball series, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

The Gill-led team is trailing the Test series 1-2 after going down in the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs. Harmanpreet's team has recently won a historic T20I series against England, their first-ever T20I series victory on English soil with a 3-2 win. The women's team will now play a three-match ODI series from July 16, while the men's team will have a eight-day break before the fourth Test at Old Trafford from July 23 onwards.