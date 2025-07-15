India remain behind Pakistan, West Indies; rank eighth on embarrassing record list in Tests since 2015 India’s fourth-innings woes continue after a 22-run loss at Lord's. Since Tendulkar's retirement, they’ve won just 2 Tests chasing 150+, while teams like West Indies and Pakistan have done better, raising questions over India’s planning and execution.

London:

India’s frailties in fourth-innings chases came under renewed scrutiny after their 22-run loss to England in the third Test at Lord’s. Despite a valiant effort from Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder couldn’t carry the team across the line, as the Shubman Gill-led side now trails 2-1 in the five-match series.

The defeat once again spotlighted India’s poor record while chasing in the fourth innings. Since Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement in 2013, India have managed to win only two Tests when chasing targets of 150 or more, the historic victory at the Gabba in 2021, led by Gill and Rishabh Pant, and a more recent win against England in Ranchi in 2024.

In stark contrast, India have lost 17 times in similar situations over the past decade, with seven other matches ending in draws. Even teams like Pakistan and West Indies, who’ve struggled for consistency in Test cricket, have fared better. Pakistan have won four Tests while chasing 150+ in that span, while West Indies have secured six such victories.

The numbers underscore deeper concerns about India’s tactical planning, mindset, and execution in the fourth innings. If these issues persist, India may find it increasingly difficult to establish their authority in the format.

Most wins chasing 150+ in fourth innings since December 2013

Team Wins England 11 Australia 6 Sri Lanka 6 West Indies 6 Pakistan 4 New Zealand 4 South Africa 3 India 2

India’s potential plan for next two Tests

As Karun Nair failed to prove his worth in the first three Tests, the Karnataka batter is very likely to get dropped for Sai Sudharsan or Dhruv Jurel. Even though he has scored plenty of runs in domestic cricket and for India A, the team management can’t afford to back a player who is not in form at the moment.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, can feature in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. As the team is trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, the team may not want to risk losing the series.