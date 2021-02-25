'What do we call this shot?': James Neesham hits unbelievable six in 2nd T20I against Australia

Image Source : TWITTER/BLACKCAPS James Neesham remained unbeaten on 45 off just 16 deliveries during the 2nd T20I against Australia.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham was in form with the bat during the 2nd T20I of the five-match series against Australia in Dunedin. Neesham remained unbeaten on 45 off just 16 deliveries, slamming six sixes during his innings.

In the final over from Daniel Sams, Neesham produced an unbelievable hit towards the third-man boundary, which left the fans wondering what the shot actually was!

Neesham was shaping up for a scoop over the fine leg boundary, but Sams bowled a lower full-toss. Unable to track back, Neesham changed his position and opened the face of the bat towards the third-man, guiding the ball over the keeper for a six.

New Zealand eventually ended their innings on a strong total of 219/7 in 20 overs. Earlier, opener Martin Guptill missed his century by merely three runs, scoring 97 off just fifty deliveries in his innings.

The home side is leading the series 1-0, courtesy a 53-run win over Australia in the first T20I in Christchurch.

Devon Conway shined with the bat for Kiwis in the first match of the series, remaining unbeaten on 99.