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J-K's Ranji victory inspires new generation, redefines regional aspirations, Auqib Nabi reflects

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

J&K clinched a historic Ranji Trophy after years of progress, overcoming Bengal in the semis and dominating the final against Karnataka. Auqib Nabi highlighted the win’s social impact, inspiring youth and shifting perceptions, after finishing as the season’s leading wicket-taker.

Auqib Nabi
Auqib Nabi Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir scripted one of the most remarkable stories of the 2025–26 domestic season, clinching the Ranji Trophy after years of steady progression. Having pushed stronger sides in recent editions, the Paras Dogra-led unit finally found the composure and consistency required to go all the way, producing a string of authoritative performances.

Notably, their campaign appeared in jeopardy during the semi-final against Bengal, where they were bowled out for 302 in the first innings and largely written off. What followed, however, was a display of resilience and tactical discipline, as J&K seized control with the ball in the second innings and never relinquished momentum. They beat Bengal on their home turf after bowling them out for 99 runs in the second innings and progressed to the summit clash.

Nabi reflects on social impact J-K team created

The final turned into a near one-sided affair, with J&K amassing a commanding 633-run lead, effectively sealing the title despite the match ending in a draw. All-rounder Auqib Nabi, who earned a lucrative IPL contract with Delhi Capitals, reflected on the broader significance of the triumph by noting that the victory has altered long-standing perceptions around the team, which was once seen as an easy opponent. More importantly, he emphasised its social impact on the parents and kids of the region.

“It will have a massive impact. Earlier, we wouldn’t have been given a chance. Teams used to plan beating us in 1-2 days. We also didn’t have any role models to learn from. Now, even parents are supporting. They are encouraging kids to play cricket after we won the Ranji trophy. They are motivating them as players are now featuring in the IPL and are India prospects. It’s a positive change. We are competing with the best in the country and we beat them on their home turf. So, it will have a massive impact from a cricketing standpoint and also infrastructure-wise. As said, parents can also motivate their kids now to take up the sport,” Nabi said. 

Nabi finished the season as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 60 wickets. He is now in the reckoning for Test debut against Afghanistan in June and could be a lethal option for India in red-ball cricket for the years to come. However, first things first, the all-rounder aims to prove his white-ball credentials now, having been picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore. 

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Cricket Auqib Nabi Delhi Capitals Jammu And Kashmir Ipl IPL 2026
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