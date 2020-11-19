Australia vs India: It's concern MCG drop-in pitches have not been tested, says MCC CEO

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The drop-in pitches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which will host the second Test between India and Australia have not been tested and it is a cause of concern, says Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) chief executive Stuart Fox.

"It is a concern for me because I would like to give them every opportunity to trial the pitches ...," Fox was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"... we (were to have had) a Test event the other day and Cricket Victoria were supporting us, we were meant to have players and a two-day game and we had the pitch ready to go but the game got cancelled the night before and that was really, ultimately, the result of the situation in South Australia."

The opening round matches of Sheffield Shield were held in Adelaide instead of MCG due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Melbourne and also plans to have a two-day trial match at the MCG this week also couldn't materialise due to the spread of virus in Adelaide.

"It demonstrates how vulnerable we still are day by day. Ideally, we would love to have a game and we are still working on that but, ultimately, it may not happen," Fox said.

The unprecedented situation has left curator Matt Page in a spot but Fox backed him to deliver a pitch which will be able to retain a high rating.

"Matt is in a good spot. He produced a really good pitch last year that got a really good rating and he knows his trade. He is year three in and he is starting to deeply understand our pitches compared to where he was," Fox said.

The Boxing Day Test will start on December 26.