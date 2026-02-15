Ishan Kishan set for wedding bells: Grandfather approves girlfriend Aditi Hundia for marriage | VIDEO

New Delhi:

As Team India gears up for a high-stakes T20 match against Pakistan on February 15, excitement off the field swirls around opener Ishan Kishan's personal life. The Bihar lad's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, gave his hearty approval to Ishan's relationship with Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia, confirming long-standing rumors during a village visit in Aurangabad. "Whoever Ishan marries, I accept- his choice is my choice," Pandey declared, noting Aditi's second-place finish in a Miss India contest and her modelling career. Family discussions are underway, with whispers of a post-T20 World Cup wedding, though no date is confirmed.

Grandfather of Indian Cricketer Ishan Kishan, Anurag Pandey in Bihar's Aurangabad said, "We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy."

Aditi Hundia's spotlight and their rumoured romance

Aditi, daughter of a Jaipur businessman, rose to fame as Miss Diva 2018 winner and Femina Miss India finalist, boasting a vibrant social media presence in fashion circles. Speculation ignited during the 2019 IPL when she became the talked-about "mystery fangirl" in stadium stands, cheering Ishan, followed by playful Instagram interactions that fanned the flames. Pandey revealed Aditi admired Ishan's family, once praising his grandfather's youthful glow after an interview, solidifying her as a known family friend from Jaipur.

Ishan Kishan's career rollercoaster and T20 comeback

After a 1.5-year hiatus from India's T20 side- marked by lost central contracts and selection snubs- Ishan has staged a stunning return, firing on all cylinders in recent outings. Aditi's consistent presence at matches adds romantic intrigue as he eyes a standout performance against Pakistan. His journey from Patna's streets, picking up the bat at age 7 in Ashiana Nagar, embodies grit; nicknamed "Definite" by friends after a Gangs of Wasseypur character for his unyielding resolve, Ishan Kishan idolises Adam Gilchrist, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni while enjoying table tennis and billiards off-field.

From school dropout to cricket prodigy

Ishan ditched studies for cricket, defying teachers at DPS Public School who punished his field obsession- even standing him in class couldn't deter him. Expelled in Class 9, he finished matriculation privately, undaunted, as childhood pal Yashasvi Singh recalls a boy who skipped meals for endless nets, shuttling Patna-Ranchi relentlessly. Under Rahul Dravid's mentorship, he captained U-19s, played Ranji for Jharkhand and smashed cricket's fastest double ton internationally- proving his bat would etch Indian history.