Is Rohit Sharma playing today's IPL 2026 match for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans?

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma missed out as the Mumbai Indians take on the Gujarat Titans in their sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Sharma suffered a hamstring injury in MI's clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and missed out on featuring in MI's previous game against the Punjab Kings as well.

Rohit was struggling with his hamstring in MI's chase of 241 against the RCB. He walked off the field, retired hurt in the sixth over and did not return to bat.

Rohit was declared fit by Mhambrey

Speaking ahead of MI's clash against the Gujarat Titans, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had confirmed that both Rohit and Mitchell Santner (illness) are fit. "Both are fit. In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here, if you just look at Rohit’s batting. So yeah, he is working on it. Santner is fit. So, unfortunately, we missed him (Santner) in the last game, picked up a bug. Not something that we could do. But both are fit, yeah," he had said ahead of the game.

GT opt to bowl as MI bring two debutants

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and confirmed that his team will be bowling first. "It looks like a decent wicket, honestly. There was a bit of dew in the last match. So, just in case there is today, I think it would make more sense. Always good to have a target on the board and then try to chase it down," Gill said at the toss.

MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that his team has two debutants today as Danish Malewar and Krish Bhagat get to play their first-ever T20 game. "A couple of debuts for us. Danish (Malewar) makes his Mumbai Indians debut. And Krish (Bhagat) as well, who was part of the support bowlers, really impressed us. He got into the team three days back, and such is life that he’s playing today," Hardik said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat