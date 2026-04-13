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Is Pat Cummins playing in IPL 2026 clash for SRH against RR in Hyderabad?

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Pat Cummins' absence forced Sunrisers Hyderabad to make Ishan Kishan their stand-in captain for the Indian Premier League 2026 until the Aussie star returns to the field. SRH are facing Rajasthan Royals in their fifth match of the tournament.

Pat Cummins.
Pat Cummins. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad host the hard-hitting Rajasthan Royals side in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Having blown hot and cold, SRH are missing their captain Pat Cummins, the bowler and the leader.

Cummins has not been part of the Sunrisers team ever since the start of the IPL 2026, as he has been nursing a back injury. He has not played a single game for SRH. The Australian ODI and Test captain travelled to India at the start of the IPL 2026, but was far from playing. He flew back home at the start of April for a final scan on his injured back.

More to follow...

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Cricket Pat Cummins IPL 2026
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