Is Nitish Kumar Reddy playing for SRH in IPL 2026 clash against PBKS in Hyderabad?

New Delhi:

Nitish Kumar Reddy is back in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6. Nitish had missed out on featuring in SRH's previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders due to illness, but returns as his team made one change for the PBKS fixture.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first, stating that they will look to bounce back from their twin defeats. Shreyas confirmed that PBKS have made two changes with Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson returning. SRH have made one change as Reddy came in for Aniket Verma, while Smaran Ravichandran kept his place.

"We will bowl first. So far, we have learned amazing things in the last few matches we have lost. We have no complaints so far because of travelling. Everyone is holding up well as professionals. Last match SRH chased, so I thought we would bowl. Shashank comes in," Shreyas said at the toss.

"I also would have bowled first. Hopefully, we come up great tonight. The crowds have supported us very well this season. I can't really judge the pitch; hopefully, we will put some runs on the board. Nitish is back for us tonight," Cummins said.

More to follow...