Irfan Pathan opens up on Varun Chakaravarthy's recent form after India's win over West Indies

New Delhi:

The Indian team registered a brilliant victory against the West Indies in game 52 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns in a bid to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament, and it was the Men in Blue who reached the semi-final of the competition.

With the game secured for India, many questions were raised on the performance of star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Bowling a complete spell of four overs, Varun took one wicket and conceded 40 runs in his spell.

Speaking on his recent performances, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about Varun Chakaravarthy losing his line and length when he is under pressure.

“As for Varun Chakaravarthy, I felt he would make a comeback on this pitch. But when he is put under a bit of pressure, it seems like he loses control over the length that usually works for him. The batters are playing him well and reading him properly. So now Varun Chakaravarthy will have to find a way to respond and work out a solution,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Axar Patel as well

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan talked about how Axar Patel was utilised in the clash. He revealed that the usage of Axar Patel in the clash was very clever by team India.

“At the same time, Axar Patel was also used cleverly. Before the left-handers could come in, he bowled two overs in the powerplay, which was a very good tactical move. In fact, Axar’s economy rate was even better than Bumrah’s; his economy was the best. If the opposition scores 200 and you concede just 35 runs in four overs, even without taking a wicket, you have done a very good job,” Pathan said.

