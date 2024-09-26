Ireland vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch IRE vs SA T20 series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa will take on Ireland in the two-match T20 series in Abu Dhabi, starting Friday, September 27

South Africa are coming off a series defeat to Afghanistan in ODIs as their supposed 'bench strength test' didn't go according to the plan. A few days later, the Proteas will be in action again, this time against a different opposition (Ireland) in a different format (T20). South Africa will be in action in the T20 format for the first time since the T20 World Cup final defeat to India and like the Afghanistan series, there are a few new faces in the T20 side as well and Ireland would want to pounce upon wounded Proteas.

The Irish have already revealed a new order with Lorcan Tucker set to open alongside skipper Paul Stirling and Harry Tector will be batting at No 3. South Africa will be without a handful of their first-choice stars and captain Aiden Markram will have make do with what he has at his disposal. However, due to SA20, most of the guys have played in pressure situations and would be better prepared in T20 as compared to ODIs. South Africa will start as favourites but Ireland can't be taken lightly.

When and where to watch IRE vs SA T20 series on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match T20 series between Ireland and South Africa in Abu Dhabi will kick off on Friday, September 27 at 9 PM IST with the decider scheduled for September 26. Unfortunately, the IRE vs SA T20 series in the UAE will not have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, Fancode will also stream all the matches of the series on its app and website, online.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams