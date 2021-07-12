Ireland-South Africa 1st ODI abandoned after rain

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: IRELAND CRICKET The match, hosted at The Village in Dublin, was called off after just 40.2 overs of play on Sunday.

Ireland's opening one-day international against South Africa ended in a no-result after persistent rain. The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 p.m. with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target at The Village on Sunday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs. The second ODI in the three-match series is on Tuesday, also at Malahide.