Live IPL Match RCB vs KXIP Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 31st match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab (RCB vs KXIP) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2020 Live, RCB vs KXIP live score, IPL live stream online, Live Cricket TV, Royal Challengers vs Kings XI cricket, IPL live match in hotstar, IPL live match in hotstar, IPL match 2020 live streaming, live match IPL tv, IPL live streaming 2020 free, live cricket tv, star sports 1 live streaming, IPL 2020 live streaming online free, star sports live IPL 2020, live streaming of IPL 2020 live Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab live score here.

Bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be under tremendous pressure as they now face a must-win situation when they take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. After losing six of their seven games, the KL Rahul-led KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points. Despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the season in skipper Rahul (387 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (337), KXIP have failed in getting wins. Barring the duo, the other KXIP batters have failed to click and lack of an all-round effort has been clearly visible. Same is the condition of the bowling attack as except Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, the others have been off-colour. However, KXIP can draw some confidence from the fact their solitary win in the ongoing season had come against RCB. Moreover, Chris Gayle, who has warmed the bench in the previous games, is likely to get a game on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Live score and updates: RCB 127/4 in 16 overs vs KXIP in Sharjah

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 15 (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (c), Simran Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar

