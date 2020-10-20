Live IPL Match KXIP vs DC Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 38th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai. The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals (KXIP vs DC) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such asipl live, Live Streaming, Live Streaming, ipl live, ipl live score dc vs kxip, live score ipl 2020 today match, ipl cricket match live, today ipl match 2020 live, ipl live score 2020 today, today ipl match live score, ipl live match, star sports live, star sports 1 live streaming, live cricket streaming, ipl live streaming, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals live score here.

After a memorable double Super Over win against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to carry their momentum and keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they meet table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Led by KL Rahul, KXIP held their nerves in the heart-stopping contest at the same venue, Dubai International Stadium. The win would have surely boosted the morale of KXIP and the squad would aim to replicate the performance against Shreyas Iyer's men, who are currently atop the table with 14 points. The sole problem with KXIP has been their failure to click as a unit, barring Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal. The others have not supported them as they should have.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals begin?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 20 (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match?

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

