IPL influence in Hundred as franchises announce new signings; Rashid, Klaasen, Miller penned contracts The Hundred franchises announce new signings ahead of the 2025 edition of the tournament. Several marquee cricketers, including Rashid Khan, Faf du Plessis, Meg Lanning, Heinrich Klaasen, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson among others signed new contracts.

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises recently acquired stakes in multiple teams at The Hundred. For instance, Mumbai Indians owners, Reliance Industries Limited, bought a 49% stake in the Oval Invicibles, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka bought a 70% stake at Manchester Originals and the Sun Group, owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, bought the entire 100% stake of Northern Superchargers. Delhi Capitals co-owner, the GMR group also bought a 49% stake in Southern Brave.

Ahead of the next edition of the competition, all these teams along with the remaining four teams announced new signings. Mumbai, which now owns 49% of the Oval Invincibles, announced Rashid Khan as their new member. The leg-spinner represented Trent Rockets from 2021 to 2024, during which he clinched 24 wickets in 16 matches. Meanwhile, the franchise signed legendary cricketer Meg Lanning for the women’s team.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Manchester Originals signed South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen, while the Sun Group, which owns 100% of the Northern Superchargers franchise, announced David Miller as their new signing. Meanwhile, Manchester announced T20 World Cup winner Amelia Kerr for the women’s team but the Superchargers haven’t.

Delhi Capitals owners GMR group, which bought stakes in Southern Brave, announced Faf du Plessis and Laura Wolvaardt as their new players for the men’s and women’s teams respectively. Interestingly, the Capitals also signed Faf for IPL 2025.

Knighthead Capital, a New York-based investment firm, that bought a 49% stake in Birmingham Phoenix, announced Trent Boult and Megan Schutt as their new recruits. Cricket Investor Holdings Limited, a consortium of Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs, that bought a 49% stake in London Spirit, signed Kane Williamson for Hundred 2025.

Sanjay Govil, an Indian-American tech entrepreneur, who owns Washington Freedom bought a 50% stake in Welsh Fire. The franchise announced Steve Smith as their new signing. Notably, the Australia international led Washington to the title in Major League Cricket 2024. Lastly, Cain International, backed by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and Ares Management Credit, bought a 49% stake at Trent Rockets. They announced Marcus Stoinis as the new signing.