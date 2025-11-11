IPL auction 2026 venue confirmed, report reveals likely date of event With the IPL retention announcement only four days away, the likely auction date and venue has also been revealed. After Dubai and Jeddah, Abu Dhabi is set to host the mini auction ahead of IPL 2026 with the event expected to take place in mid-December.

New Delhi:

The deadline for all teams to announce their list of retained and released players for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is on Saturday, November 15. Around two months later, the mini auction is likely to take place on December 15 or 16 and yet again, the event has moved away from India and will happen in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai and Jeddah hosted IPL auctions earlier and according to a report in PTI, the event will now take place in Abu Dhabi. The date is not finalised yet but the venue has been finalised. "Abu Dhabi has been locked in as the auction venue," a BCCI official told PTI today while stating that the auction will most likely take place in mid-December.

Auction was earlier supposed to take place in India

Reportedly, the auction was earlier expected to take place in India but it is understood that it has been moved to Abu Dhabi for the convenience of overseas support staff who play a crucial role in picking players at the event. Mumbai and Bengaluru were the cities that were being explored for the auction but the idea has been dumped entirely now.

The buzz around IPL is already high, with only four days to go before the teams confirm their list of retained and released players. The same is more due to the massive trade announcement involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson that is pending, even as several reports have already confirmed the development.

There were also a few other player trades that were trending, but for now, onlythe Samson-Jadeja trade is likely to go ahead. Rajasthan Royals were reportedly in touch with a few other franchises as well for the Samson trade but CSK are expected to finalise the deal unless there is a last-minute twist to the development.

Also Read