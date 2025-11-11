India captain Shubman Gill shares message of peace following 'distressing events' in Delhi A car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 killed at least eight and injured 20, prompting a security alert. Shubman Gill expressed grief on social media, calling the incident distressing and praying for peace and strength for the victims’ families.

New Delhi:

On the evening of November 10, 2025, a powerful explosion ripped through a car that had stopped at a red light near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi. The blast killed at least eight people and wounded around 20 others, with nearby vehicles catching fire and the surrounding area rocked by the impact.

Authorities swiftly sealed off the site and raised the security alert across Delhi and neighbouring states. The vehicle involved is under official scrutiny, and forensic teams have been deployed while investigators consider all motives, including the possible use of an improvised explosive device.

Taking to social media in the aftermath of the incident, India captain Shubman Gill expressed his shock and condolences, calling the blast “distressing events.” He urged people to stay strong and support the affected families, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

“Disturbed by the distressing events at the Red Fort. My thoughts are with everyone impacted. Hoping for peace, safety, and strength for all,” Gill tweeted.

Gill and team India train in Kolkata for SA Test

Gill and the rest of the Indian team are currently in Kolkata for the first Test against South Africa, starting November 14. The captain, on Tuesday, November 11, participated in high-intensity training as he batted in the nets for nearly 90 minutes. Apart from that, he had a couple of meetings with the head coach and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel participated as well. As things stand, the team management hasn’t finalised the playing XI, but it won’t be surprising if Jurel gets to feature, given the kind of form he is in. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah also practised, but KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were absent from the optional training.