LSG vs GT: BR Sharath makes IPL debut; Omarzai, Saha miss out for Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul won the crucial toss as Lucknow Super Giants elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday.

Lucknow made no changes to their playing eleven that defeated RCB in the last game. Gujarat made two major changes to their starting eleven with BR Sharath making his IPL debut replacing injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and fit-again Spencer Johnson replacing Azmatullah Omarzai.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma.

More to follow...