Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LSG vs GT: BR Sharath makes IPL debut; Omarzai, Saha miss out for Gujarat Titans

LSG vs GT: BR Sharath makes IPL debut; Omarzai, Saha miss out for Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 LSG vs GT Playing XIs: Lucknow Super Giants have won two of their three games this season but remain without a win in past four games against Gujarat Titans. BR Sharath is included in Gujarat's playing XI for the first time.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 19:11 IST
LSG players Naveen-ul-Haq and KL Rahul at the IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL LSG players Naveen-ul-Haq and KL Rahul at the IPL 2024

KL Rahul won the crucial toss as Lucknow Super Giants elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday.

Lucknow made no changes to their playing eleven that defeated RCB in the last game. Gujarat made two major changes to their starting eleven with BR Sharath making his IPL debut replacing injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and fit-again Spencer Johnson replacing Azmatullah Omarzai.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement