IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals eyeing Cameron Green? Jos Buttler has his say | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Is Rajasthan Royals eyeing Cameron Green?

IPL 2023: After India's campaign in the World Cup ended, all eyes are now fixed on the all-important Indian Premier League. Recently the list of retained and released players was announced. Many superstars missed out and are all set to go under the hammer, but a few of them such as Cummins, Billings, Hales, and so on opted out of the tournament to keep themselves fit for their national duties. The Indian Premier League dishes out ample amount of chances to new talents irrespective of their nationality and this time around it will be no different.

Recently, Jos Buttler's England were taking up on Australia in the first ODI and something very strange happened. Rumours mills are steaming with the developments that Cameron Green might just enter the IPL auctions and if it happens, there will certainly be healthy competition amongst different franchises to acquire his services. All-rounders are an integral part of the sport and Cameron Green is one such Aussie who can equally contribute both with the bat and the ball. England certainly lost to Australia in the first One Day International (ODI), but it was Buttler who stole the show with his sledging. While Green was batting and tried to hit some shots, Buttler dropped some interesting lines.

ALSO READ | After former India coach picks Hardik Pandya as T20 Captain, netizens bash him

WATCH BUTTLER SLEDGE GREEN

ALSO READ | After withdrawing from IPL, Pat Cummins gives big statement on young Aussie's participation in tournament

England recently won the T20 World Cup as they raced ahead of Pakistan on November 13, 2022, at the mighty MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground). Three days after their famous World Cup victory, Australia locked horns with Buttler and his troop. In the first competition, Australia easily outplayed England, it was only Dawid Malan who kept his side England alive in the contest. Livingstone scored a gritty 100 and was the only English player who stood out. All the international teams are now gearing up for the ODI World Cup that will be played next year and it is the same with Australia and England. As of now, the Aussies lead the three-match ODI series by 1-0.

Latest Cricket News