RAVI SHASTRI CONTROVERSY: After former India coach picks Hardik Pandya as T20 Captain, netizens bash him

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Twitter heavily bashes Shastri

RAVI SHASTRI CONTROVERSY: The Indian cricketing arena has certainly been blessed with loads of talents. The luxury is such that the Indian cricket team can field three different teams for three different formats. The advent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has certainly made things pretty easy and options a lot simpler for the selectors, but they also have a good headache in place to construct a proper eleven. After India crashed out of the World Cup, loads of questions were raised about them, especially on their intent and it seems like things are getting serious now.

Former coach and now successful broadcaster Ravi Shastri has voiced his opinion about the Indian cricket team and their approach towards the shortest format of the game. The Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era is one of the most successful periods in Indian cricketing history. Undoubtedly the duo transformed India into one of the most fierce traveling teams, but they could never win an ICC (International Cricket Council) trophy. After Shastri, former India skipper Dravid took over the reins of Indian cricket, but his frequent breaks have become a topic of discussion lately. Shastri did not mince words and called for a change in captaincy duties for team India.

ALSO READ | Is Ramiz Raja restricting free speech? PCB plans to act against former cricketers

The former coach said:

If Rohit Sharma is already leading in Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs), there is no harm in identifying a new T20I captain, especially when the World Cup is in two years. If his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it. If you look at England, they sat down after their 2015 debacle and identified the best players for that format. This is what should be done and is the need of the hour, whether it is the ODI or the T20 format.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni registers yet another achievement, and this time it is not related to cricket

Now, this statement of Ravi Shastri hasn't gone down well with many Rohit Sharma fans and they have left no stone unturned to criticize him.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Latest Cricket News