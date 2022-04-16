Watch: Virat Kohli gets run out for the 2nd time in IPL 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli gets run out via Lalit Yadav's throw during the RCB vs DC match on Saturday, 16 April

Virat Kohli isn't having a great IPL season. The story continued during RCB's match against DC on Saturday, 16 April, as he ran himself out. Virat Kohli came early on during the game after Shardul Thakur trapped Anuj Rawat LBW. The run-out happened after the powerplay with Virat playing anchor to Maxwell.

Kohli pushed the ball to point, and both the batters ran for a single, but Maxwell sent him back. Lalit Yadav came in from point, executed a direct hit, and sent Kohli packing.

Image Source : IPL Delhi Capitals gather to celebrate Virat Kohli's run-out..

It is the second time this season that Virat has been run-out.

