IPL 2022: RR probable playing 11 vs DC, Rajasthan to feature the same eleven

RR comes into the match against DC on the back of an absolute thriller vs Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Delhi Capitals on April 22, Friday, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

RR comes into this match on the back of an absolute thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders. They made 217 with the bat, and bowled KKR out for 210. Courtesy, Chahal's 4-wicket-over, that literally turned the match on it's head.

When they take the field on Friday, expect them to feature the same eleven that put on a thriller of show against the Knight Riders.

RR probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Jos Buttler has been on roll this season. Six matches in, and he has already notched up two hundereds. He is the leading run-scorer and has been an absolute revelation for the Royals.

Padikkal and Samson would like to be a lot more consistent, and the RR dug out would be hoping for a big innings from at least one of them in the match against DC.

Hetmyer has been doing his job quietly. He has a strike-rate of 179.84, and has accumulated 223 runs in six matches this season. Riyan Parag will need to justify his selection soon. Karun Nair just played his first match last game, and the team management is expected to give him an extended run.

The bowling line-up has Chahal, Ashwin, Boult, and Krishna. All of them have been performing well and need no introduction. So barring any injuries, no changes are expected here.