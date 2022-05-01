IPL 2022: MS Dhoni opens up about his future with CSK in a cryptic statement

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MS Dhoni during CSK's match agaisnt MI (File Photo)

MS Dhoni who was handed back the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings after eight matches into the season made an announcement regarding his future in the IPL before his side's match against SRH.

"You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know," Dhoni said on being asked whether the fans would see him in yellow jersey next year.

The team which is currently positioned ninth on the points table with just four points in eight matches is aiming to win the crucial match.

"You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit," Dhoni said.

When the four-time title-winning skipper walked out for the toss, the crowd at the MCA Stadium in Pune roared in excitement. Dhoni returned to lead Chennai after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role to focus on his cricket.

Earlier in the match, SRH won the toss and opted to field.

After winning the toss, Kane Williamson said," We are going to bowl first. For us we have done something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshan