IPL 2022: Here's list of top contenders for all awards & cash prizes of season; Know details

Here's the entire list of the awards and cash rewards that will be given after the final of this season along with the probable contenders for the same:

Gujarat Titans who are playing their debut season will hope to win their maiden title after finishing at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will eye to hold the trophy after 14 long years. The champions will receive a cash prize of Rs 20 crores.

The Runners-up: Even though the team that ends up losing the final won't take the trophy home but they will definitely take back the cash reward of Rs 13 crore.

The team at the third spot: Faf du Plessis-led RCB that ended at the third spot will get Rs 7 crore.

The team at the fourth spot: Lucknow Super Giants will receive a cash prize of Rs 6.5 crore.

The Purple cap winner: Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal both have taken 26 wickets in the season so far. But Hasaranga tops the list as he has a better economy. However, if Chahal takes even one wicket in the final he will get the Purple Cap and Rs 15 lakh.

The Orange cap winner: Jos Buttler is the undisputed winner of the Orange Cap in this edition of the cricket league with runs. The second player in the race is KL Rahul with runs. Buttler will get a reward of Rs 15 lakh.

IPL emerging player of the tournament: This award with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh will be decided upon by the audience voting via iplt20.com and the panel of tv commentators. The top contenders are Umran Malik, Tilak Varma, and Maheesh Theekshana

The player who hit maximum sixes in IPL 2022: Buttler has smashed 45 sixes in 17 matches this IPL and will get Rs 12 lakh as an award. The second player to hit most maximums is Liam Livingstone with 34 sixes from 14 matches. Liam also hit the longest six of the season.

Super Striker of the season: The player who wins this award will get Rs 15 lakh. The top contenders for this prize are Dinesh Karthik, Liam Livingstone, Rovman Powell, and Glenn Maxwell

Game changer of IPL 2022: Jos Buttler tops the list of this award with his extraordinary performance by hammering runs for his team. He has made four fifties and four centuries this season. Kolkata Knight Rider's Andrew Russell is the second in the list. The winner will win Rs 12 lakh.