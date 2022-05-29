IPL 2022, GT vs RR: Rajasthan Royals will set unique record if they manage to win final vs Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : IPL A still from RR vs GT - IPL final

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium to etch their names in the history books.

If RR manage to win the final tonight, they will create a new and unique record. The franchise will become the first team ever to win an IPL trophy under an overseas captain ( Shane Warne ) and an Indian captain ( Sanju Samson ).

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first. Hardik Pandya, however, said that they were anyways looking to bowl first.

It is worth noting that, Gujarat Titans have been one of the best teams to chase this tournament. RR, on the other hand, has been great at setting targets.

With both teams getting what they wanted from the toss, the final sure promises to be a cracker.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Earlier, the IPL 2022 closing ceremony was one of the best ever with Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman leaving it all on the stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It all started with Ravi Shastri inviting Ganguly and Jay Shah on stage who launched the world's largest jersey numbered 15 which represents the 15th edition of the tournament and made a new Guinness world record. It also has symbols of the 10 teams that participated in the contest.

After that, Ranveer Singh came and it was all him for a while as he danced his heart out to some of the most iconic and famous songs such as Malhari and Tattad Tattad. The performance lasted for almost 20 minutes as Ranveer ran across the ground, waving flags and dancing like there was no tomorrow.

If that wasn't enough, AR Rahman took the stage after Ranveer's fireworks and gave everyone watching at the stadium and home, goosebumps. From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho, he sang and everyone watching felt every bit of it.

After all, he's a legend for a reason. In the end, Ranveer was back with AR Rahman on stage as both of them posed together to end what can only be described as one of the greatest closing ceremonies in IPL's history.