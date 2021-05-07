IPL 2021: Still wondering how Wriddhiman Saha got infected with COVID-19, says SRH's VVS Laxman

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed their wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha had tested positive for the dreaded virus on Tuesday.

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended on Tuesday earlier this week after four IPL franchises reported a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Players left for their homes throughout the week while the entire Australian fraternity participating in the tournament reached the Maldives on Friday to undergo quarantine before leaving for their homes.

Among the four franchises were Sunrisers Hyderabad, who confirmed that their wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha had tested positive for the dreaded virus on Tuesday.

The side's mentor VVS Laxman, in a column for the Times of India, wrote that there was "understandable anxity and unrest" after the squad found out that there had been positive cases in Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings camps.

"We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the KKR and CSK camp, our apprehensions mounted,” he wrote in his column in TOI.

"We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out,"

Laxman has now revealed that Saha was slated to play for SRH on Sunday but felt a "little under the weather" the previous night.

“Wriddhi was slated to play Sunday’s match against Rajasthan Royals but felt a little under the weather on Saturday night. We immediately placed him in isolation and, despite our prayers, he returned a positive test. We are still wondering how, despite taking all precautions, Wriddhi got infected," wrote Laxman.