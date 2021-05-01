IPL 2021 Expert's Corner: Wrong move by SRH to sack David Warner so early, feels Murali Kartik

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner

In an attempt to revive their dipping fortunes, SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday removed David Warner from captaincy and passed the baton to Kane Williamson for the remainder of the season. Warner, one of the most consistent players of the IPL, managed to guide SRH to just one win in the ongoing IPL edition as they slumped to the bottom position in the points table.

"SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021," said the franchise in a statement.

The Hyderabad outfit also said that the decision to replace Warner wasn't been easy, adding that the team management will be tweaking their overseas combination for Sunday's game against Rajasthan Royals. Warner might have to sit out of the Playing XI if the SRH camp goes with Jason Holder or Mohammad Nabi as their preferred overseas pick.

Reacting to SRH's decision of sacking Warner mid-way through the season, former India cricketer Murali Kartik on Saturday said that Hyderabad have made a wrong call and they should've given more time to the Aussie.

"With a lot of money at stake, IPL franchises want to see results quickly. However, it's wrong to part ways with captains in a jiff. There isn't any quick-fix for developing a solid IPL team. In franchise cricket, players come from all across the world.

"Chennai people have accepted MS Dhoni as one of their own, and the Bangalore crowd have showered love on AB de Villiers and Ross Taylor. It takes time to build that connection," said Kartik in an exclusive interaction with India TV.

"KKR also appointed a new skipper and he eventually showed results, guiding them to two IPL titles. It's time to introspect what's going wrong in the team instead of pinpointing any individual flaws of any player like Warner," he further said.