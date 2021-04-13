IPL 2021 Expert's Corner: Mumbai Indians do get affected when Hardik Pandya does not bowl: Sanjay Manjrekar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hardik Pandya

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Mumbai Indians do get affected when all-rounder Hardik Pandya plays solely as a batsman for the team. Hardik did not bowl in Mumbai's IPL 2021 opener in Chennai against Royal Challengers Bangalore owing to a shoulder niggle.

In an exclusive chat with India TV Cricket, Majrekar opined that with Hardik not bowling, pressure mounts on Mumbai's spin attack, especially when their third or fourth pace-bowling option fails to make an impact in the game. However, he feels that if Kieron Pollard joins in, the pressure might lessen for the spinners. Manjrekar further added that Hardik's bowling might come in handy for Mumbai in Chennai conditions where the defending champions will play four more games.

"When Hardik doesn't bowl, the balance does disrupt. It was an advantage for Indian when Hardik had bowled all four overs in the recent series against England. Hardik Pandya's absence from the bowling department mounts pressure on Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya. If Kieron Pollar bowls that the pressure might lessen. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will bowl their full quota. But if it isn't Marco Jansen and Nathan Coulter-Nile's day, then pressure mounts on Chahar and Krunal. On Chennai wicket, Hardik would be handy with the ball, especially with his leg-cutters. MI does get affected when Hardik stays away from bowling," said Manjrekar.

Earlier last week, Mumbai Indians' director of cricket operations, Zaheer Khan clarified that Hardik did not bowl against RCB owing to workload management and that Pollard will be their sixth-bowling option.

"Hardik as a whole package is of great value," Khan said ahead of the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. "It was a workload related thing in the previous game [that he didn't bowl]. He bowled in the India-England series, in the last ODI he bowled about nine overs, and that's why in consultation with the physios, we had to take that approach.

"There was a little bit of a shoulder concern. I don't think it's worrisome, you will very soon see him bowl. For the timelines, you'll have to ask the physio but in terms of Hardik the bowler coming in this tournament, we are very confident that he will be chipping in."