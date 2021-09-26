Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Only two teams have won both their matches in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - and both would aim to continue their winning run when they take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Incidentally, both registered imposing victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on resumption of IPL 2021. While CSK beat Mumbai and Bangalore by 20 runs and seven wickets respectively, KKR tamed Virat Kohli's men and Rohit Sharma-led side by nine and seven wickets respectively.

The twin wins put Chennai on top of the points table, as they continued their impressive run this season. KKR's back-to-back victories began their story of revival on UAE soil. The Knight Riders had won only two of their first seven games in the first half of the season to sit in the bottom half of the season. They presently stand at the fourth spot with eight points from nine games.

As both the sides meet in the 39th game of the Indian Premier League, let's take a look at the Dream11 Predictions for CSK vs KKR:

PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Let's take a look at Indiatvnews' Dream11 side based on predicted 11 of both the sides:

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni may have had an impactful IPL 2021 season, but he came in handy during CSK's chase of 157 against RCB where he scored 11 off 9 laced with two boundaries.

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad

The openers of both the sides have been superb so far in the tournament. The combination of Iyer and Gill has provided KKR some relief at the top of the order while young Gaikwad has been a key batsman for CSK in creating that early momentum in the UAE.

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo

KKR have reaped rewards after handing Russell with a new responsibility as a bowler, who is now used in the middle overs as well. Moeen may not have had many bowling opportunities so far, but as a top-order batsman,

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar

Varun has been KKR's most important bowler. In nine matches this season, he has picked 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.05. CSK will count on Chahar to make an early impact and get rid of both openers inside the powerplay.

PITCH REPORT

Alike the Dubai surface, the pitch of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to be two-paced with 170 being the highest score. Experts suggest, the captain winning the toss would most likely bat first and look to set a target.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Match 39 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.