IPL 2021: BCCI to allow fans in stadiums for second leg

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: BCCI to allow fans in stadium for second leg

The BCCI confirmed on Wednesday that fans will be allowed in the stadiums for the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which begins on September 19.

The second leg will begin with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation," a BCCI statement read on the official website of the IPL.

The development will mark the return of fans for the first time in the tournament since the 2019 edition. The entirety of the 2020 season was played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates.

The 2021 edition of the tournament was suspended midway in May earlier this year due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the camps of participating franchises. The BCCI had later announced that the remainder of the season would be shifted to the UAE.

At the time of 2021 season's suspension, Delhi Capitals were at the top of the table with five wins in seven matches.

A total of 27 group games are scheduled to be played across three cities in UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the IPL 2021. This will be followed by playoffs with the final taking place on October 15.