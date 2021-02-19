IPL 2021 Auction: KKR will get 100% commitment at all time from me, says Harbhajan Singh

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Harbhajan Singh.

India's veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh barely made it through the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday evening after the 40-year-old World Cup winner was picked up in the second bidding at his base price of Rs. 2 crore by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

Harbhajan took to Twitter to confirm his allegiance with KKR and added that he wants to win another title with his new franchise.

"Looking forward to win another (title) with purple and gold.. thank you for having me.. all you will get from me is 100 percent commitment at all time.. see you all soon," Harbhajan said on social media.

Harbhajan, who was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction, has previously played for two franchises CSK and Mumbai Indians; playing 10 seasons with the latter.

Harbhajan was KKR's fifth buy in the IPL 2021 auction.

Kedar Jadhav, who was also released by the CSK in the auction, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad: also at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The Knight Riders have roped in Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Cutting among the overseas players. Apart from Harbhajan, Karun Nair, Sheldon Jackson and Vaibhav Arora were the Indian players bought by the franchise.

Earlier, South Africa's Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, as he was bought for a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore by the Rajasthan Royals.

Among other key names, Glenn Maxwell was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Delhi Capitals roped in Steve Smith. Jhye Richardson fetched Rs 14.25 crore, joining Punjab Kings.