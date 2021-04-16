Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Anrich Nortje joins Delhi Capitals bio bubble after three COVID negative tests

Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that their South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has joined the team's bio-secure bubble, after he tested negative for COVID-19 in three successive tests.

The DC also confirmed that Nortje was false positive in the initial round of testing following the end of his quarantine period.

"He's here. Our pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @AnrichNortje02 @TajMahalMumbai," the DC wrote on their official Twitter profile.

