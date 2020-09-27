IPL 2020 | 'He should be captain of KKR': Kevin Pietersen names his choice for KKR skipper

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has named his choice for KKR captain.

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a cruising seven-wicket victory in their second match of IPL 2020 to get off the mark in the season. Riding on an all-round contribution from bowlers and a terrific innings from Shubman Gill, the KKR outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all departments to register their first victory of the season.

Gill was particularly impressive for the side as he orchestrated the run-chase after quick departures of opening partner Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana, as he kept his composure and played with patience, eventually seeing KKR through to a win with an unbeaten 70-run knock.

And former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has now said that Shubman Gill should be the next captain of the franchise.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen wrote, "He should be the captain of KKR - @RealShubmanGill."

Pietersen named Gill as his choice for KKR's captaincy over current England captain Eoin Morgan, who joined the franchise this season.

The youngster, who has already made his name as one of the most talented batsmen in the Indian cricket circuit, is already being pushed for leadership roles in domestic circuit.

Shubman Gill has led the India Blue team in the 2019-20 Duleep Trophy and also captained the India A squad for their tour to New Zealand earlier this year. He has represented India in two ODIs and was also a part of the Test team during the New Zealand tour.

Dinesh Karthik currently leads the Kolkata Knight Riders but has faced criticism over the under-utilisation of one of the side's most explosive batsmen, Andre Russell since last year. In this season, too, Russell has been batting significantly down the order, which has raised certain eyebrows.

