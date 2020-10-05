IPL 2020 | 'We do complement each other': Shane Watson on opening partnership with Faf du Plessis

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The opening duo of Shane Watson (83*) and Faf du Plessis (87*) steered the CSK side to a perfect win, as the side chased down the 179-run target with 14 balls to spare.

It was an absolute domination from the Chennai Super Kings as they secured a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The win was a much-needed confidence booster for the side which had lost three successive matches prior to the game.

Watson was named the man of the match. The former Australian cricketer had a poor start to the IPL 2020 campaign, having registered scores of 4, 33, 14 and 1 in his first four matches.

"I felt like something that been slightly off, technically. So it was nice for it to come off. Just a combination of technique and intent," Watson said in the post-match presentation.

"Was able to get the weight through the ball a lot better. We (Watson and du Plessis) do complement each other well. There are bowlers he prefers to take on and he's a great guy and good batting with him.

"With so much experience and success the franchise have had, they believe in the players. We just knew we had to do a few things better. It came together."

Du Plessis also expressed hope that his side continue the good form shown in the game.

"Credit to Dhoni and Fleming, it's obviously the CSK way, they stick with players a bit longer than other teams might.They stick with players that they feel will play in the final.Credit to the management. It's not always as easy as it looks."

