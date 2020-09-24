IPL 2020 | At no stage did KKR threaten to chase target: Sachin Tendulkar on MI's victory

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Mumbai Indians' victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, insisting that no partnership from KKR appeared to threaten the target.

Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in Abu Dhabi. It was an dominant performance from the side as they put 195/5 in 20 overs, riding on the contributions from skipper Rohit Sharma (95) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), as well as an all-round performance from the MI pacers.

All the three pacers of the side, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson took two wickets each as MI restricted KKR to 146/9.

Sachin Tendulkar, who had been a mentor for the Mumbai Indians and also represented the side during his playing days, reacted to the side's win in the game.

"Great start by @mipaltan fast bowlers and well supported by Rahul & Pollard.At no stage did it appear that any partnership threatened to chase the target. #KKRvMI #IPL2020," wrote Tendulkar on his official Twitter profile.

Rohit Sharma got into groove in style as he slammed 80 off 59 deliveries. As the KKR bowlers fumbled with their line and length and gave Rohit short deliveries, the MI captain replied with his trade mark pull shots to deposit the ball over the boundary.

"I back myself to play (the pull shots), love playing it and practiced it quite a bit. Pretty glad it came out well, they were all good (laughs), can't pick one. I haven't played a lot of cricket in the last six months time and was looking to spend some time in the middle; it didn't come out well in the first innings but glad to have done it tonight," he said.

