IPL 2020 | Rohit Sharma provides update over his hamstring injury after 10-wicket defeat against SRH

Tagging the 10-wicket defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their worst performance of the season, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on his team's performance in the last league-stage game of the on-going IPL 2020. After being put to bat first, MI managed to post a modest 149-run total on the scoreboard.

In response, the bowling unit was hapless against the brilliant batting show by David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. The opening duo steered SRH past the finishing line without breaking much sweat as the Orange Army booked a spot in the top-four.

Rohit, in the post-match presentation, said that things didn't go in MI's way, who had rested multiple key players including the lethal bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. The MI skipper reflected on the dew factor but said that they needed to take wickets for mounting pressure on SRH.

Furthermore, Rohit also provided an update over his hamstring injury. He returned to the playing XI after missing four matches, owing to the injury which had become a much-debated topic after the BCCI announced India's squad for Australia tour. Rohit hasn't been awarded a place in any squad due to his injury.

However, Rohit said that he was 'absolutely' fine after staying on the field for the entire duration of the SRH innings.

"I was happy to be back; it's been a while. I was going through some tough times, but [it is] good to back," Rohit said after the match. "I'm looking forward to playing few more games here and then see what happens. Always nice to be on the ground doing what I love to do. When commentator Mark Nicholas asked him if his hamstring was "completely fine", Rohit replied: "Ya, absolutely!"

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had told the media that Rohit's injury is currently being monitored and he'll be slotted for the Australia tour if he gets fit.

